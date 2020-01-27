Joe & McKinzie
HomeJoe & McKinziePodcasts

Monday Motivation – 1/27/20

We try to share stories on Monday mornings that will help motivate, and inspire you to help you & us kick off a new week!

Joe shared a story about how coffee helped save a kitten! Watch the video here!

 

McKinzie shared advice from relationship expert, Matthew Hussey, on how to live a life without regret.

View this post on Instagram

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -Stop ignoring that voice in your head that screams to get out of your toxic relationship/marriage/casual situation… ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -Stop giving up on your most exciting dreams because you listen to people who tell you “you’re not good enough” or make you feel stupid for having them… ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -Stop passing up REAL adventures because you’re afraid of the unknown and would rather play it safe… ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ -Stop closing your heart to new people because you’re terrified of being disappointed again… And start saying YES TO LIFE. Let’s start saying yes to life, to opportunity, to the unknown, to adventures, to new ideas, to new skills, to new experiences, to new friends, to new love, to a future that is different from our past. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I don’t want us to leave this decade wondering what could have been. Let’s LIVE this year. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In this video one of my retreat attendees FINALLY let go of her toxic relationship patterns and found a way to release the pain she was holding on to for YEARS…her new life has already started… Ready to do the same for yours? If the answer is yes, this year, in 2020, I want to take you through my complete process for living the life you want IN-PERSON at my Live Retreat. My next Retreat is coming up in May 26th-June 1st, and the final Live Retreat of this year will be October 15th-21st. Tap the link in my bio to book your appointment with one of my Retreat specialists or simply go to MatthewHussey.co/Retreat. #ItsTime #StartSayingYesToLife

A post shared by Matthew Hussey (@thematthewhussey) on

 

Liv shared a story about how a couple paid off $114,000 of debt in just 23 months!

listen below:

 

inspiration , Joe And McKinize , monday motivation , Motivation

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close