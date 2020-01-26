Entertainment News
WATCH: Halsey Performs on ‘SNL’

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Halsey was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and as always, she delivered a fantastic performance.  Host, Adam Driver, introduced Halsey when she took the stage to sing “You Should Be Sad” and “Beautiful Stranger.”  Halsey channeled the vibes of her “You Should Be Sad” video for her performance, opening it up by riding a mechanical bull.  Check out her performance below!

“Beautiful Stranger” is my personal favorite from Halsey’s new album Manic, so I was super excited to see her put this one in the spotlight.

Halsey also joined the cast for a skit called “Slow.” It’s hilarious!  Check it out below.

 

