And The Next Disney Live-Action Remake is…

I’m convinced Disney will eventually remake every classic in their vault. They have all the money-making reasons to! Since 2010 Disney has been pumping out these remakes and has grossed over $8.2 billion worldwide, according to Variety. The 1942 animated classic,”Bambi” has been confirmed to be the next live-action remake in the works. Geneva Robertson-Dworet (“Captain Marvel”) and Lindsey Beer (“Sierra Burgess Is a Loser”) have the screenwriting duties. CGI will be use to animate the animal characters as utiziled in remakes of “The Jungle Book” and “The Lion King”

Live-action remakes of “Peter and Wendy” (based on “Peter Pan”), “Lilo & Stitch”, and “Hunchback of Notre Dame” are also in the works.

