National
HomeNational

There’s a Petition to Change the Super Bowl to a Saturday

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

16-year-old, Frankie Ruggeri has created a petition on Change.org to get the Super Bowl moved to a Saturday. He believes that by moving the game to Saturday the NFL will get more revenue as well as more fans to the game. He also thinks the NFL will “get more television views because most government jobs have [the day] off.” Oh and don’t forget about the “beloved children” who will be able to enjoy their “beloved game.” He also makes a valid point that most playoff games are played on Saturday. A lot of people seem to agree with Frankie and his intentions too. The petition has 40,631 signatures at this very moment! The goal is 50,000.

Change.org , Kansas City Chiefs , Petition , San Francisco 49ers , super bowl

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close