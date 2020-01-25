There’s a Petition to Change the Super Bowl to a Saturday

16-year-old, Frankie Ruggeri has created a petition on Change.org to get the Super Bowl moved to a Saturday. He believes that by moving the game to Saturday the NFL will get more revenue as well as more fans to the game. He also thinks the NFL will “get more television views because most government jobs have [the day] off.” Oh and don’t forget about the “beloved children” who will be able to enjoy their “beloved game.” He also makes a valid point that most playoff games are played on Saturday. A lot of people seem to agree with Frankie and his intentions too. The petition has 40,631 signatures at this very moment! The goal is 50,000.

