YG Arrested For Suspicion Of Robbery

YG at Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

This is kind of crazy! According to TMZ, YG has been arrested for Suspicion Of Robbery. Apparently it’s still an on going investigation and YG’s lawyer told TMZ attorney “This arrest is one that caught YG completely off guard because there is no truth to them. YG has no idea what investigators are talking about and we have not been provided with any details … we are learning about this case through the media.” Hmmm.. Something seems a bit fishy here. YG is supposed to perform at the Grammy’s Sunday in the Nipsey Hussle tribute.

YG’s friend and fellow rapper, The Game recently tweeted..

