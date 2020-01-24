YG Arrested For Suspicion Of Robbery

This is kind of crazy! According to TMZ, YG has been arrested for Suspicion Of Robbery. Apparently it’s still an on going investigation and YG’s lawyer told TMZ attorney “This arrest is one that caught YG completely off guard because there is no truth to them. YG has no idea what investigators are talking about and we have not been provided with any details … we are learning about this case through the media.” Hmmm.. Something seems a bit fishy here. YG is supposed to perform at the Grammy’s Sunday in the Nipsey Hussle tribute.

YG’s friend and fellow rapper, The Game recently tweeted..

Funny how @YG gets arrested the weekend of the Grammy’s when he’s supposed to hit the stage in Nip’s honor. #LAPDtheBiggestGangHere — The Game (@thegame) January 24, 2020

