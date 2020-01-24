Dustin
Rihanna Is Single

2011 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Isaac Brekken / Getty

Whelp…another one bites the dust in Hollywood! Accoring to People, Rihanna and billionaire Hassan Jameel have split after three years of dating. A source told People “Their lives were too different and it was hard to maintain a relationship.” Apparently this happen last week but details are just now getting out. It’s unclear who broke up with who but it’s official, they’re done. They were first spotted together in Spain in June 2017.

It’s still pretty fresh so I’m guessing we may see them out and about here and there together but I would count on them getting back together officially. You know how things go and it doesn’t seem like they had a bad break up. We’ll see I guess!

