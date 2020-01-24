Jonas Brothers Announce Vegas Residency

I’ve never been to Vegas, and this may just be the perfect excuse to go! The Jonas Brothers have announced they will have a Vegas residency this spring. Who’s coming with me?! The Jo Bros will be performing at Park Theater at Park MGM. There residency will begin April 1, with a total of nine shows through April 18th.
If you’re trying to figure out your budget to purchase tickets, the cheapest will run around $69.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on January 31 at 10 a.m. PST, with early access for fan club members.
