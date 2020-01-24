Eli Manning Officially Announces NFL Retirement

Well, we all knew it was coming, but now it’s official. Eli Manning has announced that he is retiring from the NFL. Manning was quarterback for the New York Giants for 16 years, where he helped lead the team to two Super Bowl championships.

In his press conference Eli stated, “Once a Giant, always a Giant. And for me, it is only a Giant.” He went on to state, “No one loved and appreciated wearing the Giants uniform more than I have.” Check out a snippet of his speech below.

"From the very first moment, I did it my way. I couldn't be something other than who I am" – Eli Manning pic.twitter.com/2Hm3CLSBrS — SNY (@SNYtv) January 24, 2020

Many have reached out to Eli via social media to congratulate him on his new chapter, even New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady. Remember, Manning’s two Super Bowl wins came from defeating the Patriots. Check out Brady’s message to Eli below.

Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 24, 2020

Congrats, Eli! The game will miss you.

