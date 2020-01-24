sports
HomeSports

Eli Manning Officially Announces NFL Retirement

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty

Well, we all knew it was coming, but now it’s official.  Eli Manning has announced that he is retiring from the NFL.  Manning was quarterback for the New York Giants for 16 years, where he helped lead the team to two Super Bowl championships.

In his press conference Eli stated, “Once a Giant, always a Giant. And for me, it is only a Giant.”  He went on to state, “No one loved and appreciated wearing the Giants uniform more than I have.”  Check out a snippet of his speech below.

Many have reached out to Eli via social media to congratulate him on his new chapter, even New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady.  Remember, Manning’s two Super Bowl wins came from defeating the Patriots.  Check out Brady’s message to Eli below.

Congrats, Eli!  The game will miss you.

announces , Eli , football , Manning , New York Giants , nfl , Officially , quarterback , Retirement

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close