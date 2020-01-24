Eli Manning Officially Announces NFL Retirement

Well, we all knew it was coming, but now it’s official. Eli Manning has announced that he is retiring from the NFL. Manning was quarterback for the New York Giants for 16 years, where he helped lead the team to two Super Bowl championships.
In his press conference Eli stated, “Once a Giant, always a Giant. And for me, it is only a Giant.” He went on to state, “No one loved and appreciated wearing the Giants uniform more than I have.” Check out a snippet of his speech below.
Many have reached out to Eli via social media to congratulate him on his new chapter, even New England Patriots quarterback, Tom Brady. Remember, Manning’s two Super Bowl wins came from defeating the Patriots. Check out Brady’s message to Eli below.
Congrats, Eli! The game will miss you.