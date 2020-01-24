Entertainment News
Wait, Does James Corden Actually Even Drive on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

A video of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke in action, captured by Twitter user @zolihonig, has gone viral but there’s a catch; James wasn’t actually driving! His car was attached to the back of a toe truck. What kind of hypocrisy is this?!

The Late Late Show has responded basically saying, IT’S NOT WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE: “James always drives during ‘Carpool Karaoke,'” the statement read. “However, on the rare occasion when there is a stunt component and the producers feel it is unsafe to drive, we will use a rig (tow).”

James had his own fun with it and posted a picture with Samuel L Jackson in front of a green screen saying “guys, we don’t even use a real car”

 

