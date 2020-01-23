‘Captain Marvel 2’ Movie Is Officially In Development

Marvel fandom assemble! Word is out that Marvel officially has a follow up to Captain Marvel in the works, and really I couldn’t be more excited! Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the original writers will not be writing the sequel, and that Megan McDonnell has been tapped to write the script for the follow-up. Marvel is also apparently looking for a female director for the film as well, which is only appropriate. (am I right?!)

Of course more pieces of the puzzle will come into place in the coming months, but it’s said that Marvel is eyeing a 2022 release date. Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, was the first female centered superhero movie in the MCU, and was wildly successful. It raked in over $1 billion world wide.

