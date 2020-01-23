WATCH: Halsey & Jimmy Fallon Sing Google Translated Songs

If you have never seen this segment before on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, you are missing out. It’s always hilarious! Jimmy threw some popular songs into google translate and translated them from English to Polish, then back to English. Halsey’s Hit “Without Me” turned into “You Soft Head.” Uhhhh, what?! Watch the hilariousness below!

Watch the rest of Halsey’s interview with Jimmy below! She dishes on her new boyfriend, Even Peters.

Halsey’s new album, Manic, is out now!

