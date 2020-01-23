Entertainment News
WATCH: Halsey & Jimmy Fallon Sing Google Translated Songs

Singer Halsey arrives at FX&apos;s &apos;American Horror Story&apos; 100th Episode Celebration held at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 26, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

If you have never seen this segment before on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, you are missing out.  It’s always hilarious!  Jimmy threw some popular songs into google translate and translated them from English to Polish, then back to English.  Halsey’s Hit “Without Me” turned into “You Soft Head.”  Uhhhh, what?!  Watch the hilariousness below!

Watch the rest of Halsey’s interview with Jimmy below!  She dishes on her new boyfriend, Even Peters.

Halsey’s new album, Manic, is out now!

Related: WATCH: Halsey’s ‘You Should Be Sad’ Video

Halsey Selling Hollywood Hills Home

WATCH: Halsey Reveals ‘Manic’ Tracklist

WATCH: Halsey Performs Strippded Down Version of ‘Graveyard’

 

