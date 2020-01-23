Joe & McKinzie
Jessica Simpson is revealing all

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson Says She Was Sexually Abused as a Child

Jessica Simpson has a new memoir, “Open Book,” out next month and it reveals substance abuse that nearly killed her, as well as sexual abuse as a child that she’s never before talked about publicly.

The abuse was done by a family friend’s daughter when she was 6 and though her parents believed her when she told them about it years later, it was never discussed again. The pain and trauma ultimately led to the substance abuse, even as her fame skyrocketed.

She got sober back in 2017 after a Halloween party where she hit rock bottom.
Jess also dishes on her divorce from Nick Lachey noting that their “anxieties about our careers just seemed to feed off each other.”
She continued by saying, “We had been together almost seven years when I told Nick, ‘I think I want a divorce.’ I later heard that he told the press he was blindsided. I don’t know how. At that point we were not even speaking to each other. Maybe he was just shocked that I stood up for myself. I don’t think he ever thought I would take the leap.”
Simpson also talked about her relationship with John Mayer, which began innocently, before she announced her divorce. Saying he pursued her hard but ultimately broke up with her via email.

“Open Book” will be released on February 4th and Jessica will be releasing 6 new songs telling her story.

