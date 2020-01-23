Dummy of The Day 01/23/20

View this post on Instagram

#DEARBORN (WXYZ) | Wi-Fi hotspot name causes scary moment on tarmac at Detroit Metro Airport Flight passengers took to social media to document scary moments on the tarmac at Detroit Metro Airport overnight. An investigation is underway after a Go Jet flight was delayed. It all started when a Wi-Fi hotspot name on the flight caused concern on board. Police launched an investigation out of caution. Two people were removed from the flight for questioning. Both passengers have been released pending further investigation. The plane eventually departed from DTW for its final destination. Officials have not disclosed the name of the Wi-Fi hotspot.