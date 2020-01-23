Joe's Need To Know News
Joe's Need To Know News 01/23/20

Seattle’s King County county is the first in the US where residents will be able to vote via smartphones.  

Officials in Massachusetts are alerting parents of a “dangerous” video trend on TikTok which has led to multiple fire incidents in the state.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning announced he is retiring after 16 seasons in the NFL

Two Diehard Chiefs Fans Are Getting Married on Super Bowl Sunday 

A father who recorded the noises his baby son made over the course of a year has used the sounds to create a rendition of AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck

 

 

