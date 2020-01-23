National
Mr. Peanut is DEAD

You know him. Mr Peanut, the yellow peanut guy with a black top hat! Planters killed off Mr. Peanut in a new ad campaign on social media. His funeral will reportedly take place during a Super Bowl commercial. A crossing armadillo caused the car with Mr. Planter, and actors Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes in to swerve off a cliff. Walsh and Snipes survived but Mr. Planter did not. Planters stated on their website, “While Mr. Peanut is no longer with us, his snack-able spirit lives on.”

“The estate” of Mr. Peanut also commented in another tweet, “It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with

