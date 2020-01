FINALLY! Fans get a sneak peak of the Netflix documentary special, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana. Taylor reveals she spent an entire year away from the public spotlight “deconstructing an entire belief system” about her in order to become the truest version of herself that we see today. The documentary will debut at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday January 23rd before hitting select theaters. It will begin streaming on Netflix service January 31.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: