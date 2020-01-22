Dustin
HomeDustin

Jonas Brothers Go Day Drinking With Seth Meyers [VIDEO]

Jonas Brothers

Source: Peggy Sirota / Universal Music Group / Live Nation

This is pretty hilarious. Especially if you have siblings. I have four brothers, Doug, Danny, David and Devin. David is the middle child. Keep that in mind when you watch this! HAHA!! These videos always make me wonder how much of this was actual alcohol. It looks like they drink a ton! Also, by the end of the video they do seem a bit toasty! Seth has a brother, Josh Meyers, that he brought along for the fun and his “brother in case of emergency” Jack McBrayer! Enjoy!

Related: WATCH: Jonas Brothers ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ [Video]

100.9 , Day Drinking , drunk , Dustin Kross , Jack McBrayer , joe jonas , Jonas Brothers , Josh Meyers , kevin jonas , nick jonas , party , radionow , Seth Meyers

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close