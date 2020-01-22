Recipe: Shrimp Fajitas (So Easy & So Tasy)

You can go ahead and call me “Chef Jules,” because I made the TASTIEST shrimp fajitas last night. Seriously so incredibly easy to make and the mess is minimal. I’m all about a minimal mess, because who likes doing dishes? These pair great with some chips and salsa, guac, and a margarita! You can click through my Instagram post below to see how easy the process was. Full recipe below.
Ingredients:
1 1/2 lbs shrimp peeled and deveined
1 red bell pepper
1 green bell pepper
1 small onion
1 1/2 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp of salt
1/2 tsp of pepper
2 tsp of chili powder
1/2 tsp of garlic powder
1/2 tsp of onion powder
1/2 tsp of ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon of smoked paprika
1 lime
cilantro for garnish
tortillas
Instructions:
-Preheat oven to 450 degrees
-Cut onion and bell peppers into thin slices
-In large bowl, combine onion, bell peppers, shrimp, olive oil, and all spices. Stir until spices are mixed in well.
-Grease sheet pan
-Spread mixture onto sheet pan
-Cook at 450 for 8-10 minutes, then broil for an additional 2 minutes. Use thermometer to make sure shrimp is cooked thoroughly.
-Slice limes, and add cilantro
-Warm tortillas
-Serve and enjoy!