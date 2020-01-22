Recipe: Shrimp Fajitas (So Easy & So Tasy)

Jules
You can go ahead and call me “Chef Jules,” because I made the TASTIEST shrimp fajitas last night.  Seriously so incredibly easy to make and the mess is minimal.  I’m all about a minimal mess, because who likes doing dishes?  These pair great with some chips and salsa, guac, and a margarita!  You can click through my Instagram post below to see how easy the process was.  Full recipe below.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs shrimp peeled and deveined

1 red bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

1 small onion

1 1/2 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp of salt

1/2 tsp of pepper

2 tsp of chili powder

1/2 tsp of garlic powder

1/2 tsp of onion powder

1/2 tsp of ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1 lime

cilantro for garnish

tortillas

 

Instructions:

-Preheat oven to 450 degrees

-Cut onion and bell peppers into thin slices

-In large bowl, combine onion, bell peppers, shrimp, olive oil, and all spices.  Stir until spices are mixed in well.

-Grease sheet pan

-Spread mixture onto sheet pan

-Cook at 450 for 8-10 minutes, then broil for an additional 2 minutes.  Use thermometer to make sure shrimp is cooked thoroughly.

-Slice limes, and add cilantro

-Warm tortillas

-Serve and enjoy!

