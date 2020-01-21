Dustin
Taylor Swift’s Mom Andrea Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Again and More…

Taylor Swift and her Mother

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

I hate hearing this!! Taylor Swift’s Mom Andrea Swift was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in April of 2015. She beat it!! Unfortunately the cancer has returned and now, in a new interview with Variety Taylor says, “”While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”

I have had the privileged to spend some time with Taylor and Andrea. She is one of the most kind hearted, fun and loving people I’ve met in this business! That goes for Taylor too. Just great people! Positive thoughts and prayers go out to Andrea and her family and friends. My father passed away from Leukemia a little over a year ago. These are very hard times for them I’m sure!

