Sag Awards: All The Big Winners

And the award shows continue! Basically all the same nominees for the SAG awards that were nominated for the Golden Globes. Pretty much the same for the Oscars too. They always say, whomever wins the Globes and SAG will most likely win the Oscars too. So, Renee Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix are basically shoe ins!

Here are the top winners…

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

“Bombshell” (Lionsgate)

“The Irishman” (Netflix)

“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)

“Parasite” (Neon) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)

Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)

Lupita Nyong’o (“Us”)

Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)

Renée Zellweger (“Judy”) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale (“Ford v Ferrari”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)

Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)

Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)

Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)

Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”)

Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) (WINNER)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”) (WINNER)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)

Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)

Joey King (“The Act”)

Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)

Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Jamie Foxx (“Just Mercy”)

Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)

Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)

Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)

Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) (WINNER)

Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Nicole Kidman (“Bombshell”)

Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”)

Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) (WINNER)

