On Feb. 29th, from 8 p.m. until midnight, The Indianapolis Children’s Museum is throwing a party for kids…at heart. The Museum by Moonlight is a 21 + event, that allows adults to be kids again. Attendees will be able to explore five floors of new and classic exhibits, enjoy drinks, and snack on free food samples from some of Indy’s best restaurants.

If you want a pair of tickets, all you have to do is tune into Jules at 12:15pm!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: