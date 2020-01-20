Indy’s Connection: The Excel Center’s Adult High School Diplomas and United Way’s Impact in Indianapolis

This week, host Emily Metheny talks with Jeff Hoover, Senior Director of The Excel Center Network and Operations, about the organization’s work to help adults attain high school diplomas, job certifications, and college credit all for free. Coming up on January 22nd and 23rd, The Excel Centers will be doing orientations for new students. If you are interested in enrolling or learning more about the locations and programs, visit excelcenter.org.

For the second part of the show, Emily talks with Jennifer Hashem, Public Relations Manager for United Way of Central Indiana. UWCI serves Marion, Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, and Morgan counties. Jennifer gives the details about upcoming events including Elevate as well as explaining how people can volunteer for the organization.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection live every Sunday at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

