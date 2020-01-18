New Music This Week

This weekend was a big one for new music! Mac Miller’s family released his posthumous album, Circles, that is somber, soulful and honest. I might have this one on repeat for awhile. Halsey released her highly-anticipated album, Manic. It wasn’t anticipated at all, was a 20 track surprise album from Eminem. I have my favorites from this list – let me know yours @malloryonthemic on Twitter :)
- Mac Miller – Circles (album)
- Eminem – Music To Be Murdered By (album)
- The 1975 – Me & You Together Song
- BTS – Black Swan
- Galantis ft. Charlie XCX – We Are Born To Play
- Louis Tomlinson – Walls
- LAUV – Tattoos Together
- Rich The Kid & NBA Youngboy – Money Talk
- Shakira ft. Anuel AA – Me Gusta
- Steve Aoki ft. Maluma – Maldad
- Chelsea Cutler – How To Be Human (album)
- Halsey – Manic (album)
- Yung Pinch – Back 2 The Beach (album)
- 2 Chainz & Future – Dead Man Walking
