New Music This Week

This weekend was a big one for new music! Mac Miller’s family released his posthumous album, Circles, that is somber, soulful and honest. I might have this one on repeat for awhile. Halsey released her highly-anticipated album, Manic. It wasn’t anticipated at all, was a 20 track surprise album from Eminem. I have my favorites from this list – let me know yours @malloryonthemic on Twitter :)

