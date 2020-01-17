Entertainment News
WATCH: Jonas Brothers ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ Video

Jonas Brothers

Source: Peggy Sirota / Universal Music Group / Live Nation

OMG!  I am soooooo obsessed with this video!  The Jo Bros just dropped their new single, “What A Man Gotta Do” along with the music video.  Once again, the boys are starring in the video along side their lovely wives.  I seriously can’t get enough of this!  They pay homage to some classic films we all know and love.  Risky Business, Grease, and Say Anything, all have their iconic moments featured.

Honestly, my favorite part (besides seeing the Jo Bros in their undies) was watching Joe play Danny Zuko and Sophie play both Sandy and Cha-Cha.  I think it’s clear we need a Grease remake starring the entire Jonas family!  Check out the video below!

J Sisters , jo bros , joe jonas , Jonas Brothers , kevin jonas , new , nick jonas , song , video , watch , What A Man Gotta Do

