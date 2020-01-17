Natural Light is Giving Free Beer to Those Turning 21 in 2020

Turning 21 is a different kind of freedom. It’s almost customary to go out and purchase your first bottle of liquor or case of beer just because you can. Natural Light announced they are giving away a free case of beer to anyone turning 21 in 2020. All you have to do is purchase a case of Natty Light. You can then submit your receipt or UPC code on the website mybeerrebate.com. You must also provide documentation proving that you turned 21 this year. And that’s it! The company will then refund you for the cost of your case of beer. Happy birthday to you!

