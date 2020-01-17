WATCH: ‘Birds of Prey’ Soundtrack Trailer

Seeing Margot Robbie reprise her role of Harley Quinn for a Suicide Squad spin-off is one thing to be excited about. The soundtrack for the movie is another. The Birds of Prey all-female soundtrack is so epic, a trailer has been released for it.
Here’s every song and artist featured on the soundtrack:
- Doja Cat – “Boss Bitch”
- Whipped Cream (feat. Baby Goth) – “So Thick”
- Megan Thee Stallion & Normani – “Diamonds”
- Saweetie & Galxara – “Sway With Me”
- Charlotte Lawrence – “Joke’s On You”
- Maisie Peters – “Smile”
- Cyn – “Lonely Gun”
- Halsey – “Experiment On Me”
- Jucee Froot – “Danger”
- K.Flay – “Bad Memory”
- Sofi Tukker – “Feeling Good”
- Lauren Jauregui – “Invisible Chains”
- Black Canary – “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World”
- Summer Walker – “I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby”
- Adona – “Hit Me With Your Best Shot”
