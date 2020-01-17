WATCH: ‘Birds of Prey’ Soundtrack Trailer

Seeing Margot Robbie reprise her role of Harley Quinn for a Suicide Squad spin-off is one thing to be excited about. The soundtrack for the movie is another. The Birds of Prey all-female soundtrack is so epic, a trailer has been released for it.

Here’s every song and artist featured on the soundtrack:

Doja Cat – “Boss Bitch” Whipped Cream (feat. Baby Goth) – “So Thick” Megan Thee Stallion & Normani – “Diamonds” Saweetie & Galxara – “Sway With Me” Charlotte Lawrence – “Joke’s On You” Maisie Peters – “Smile” Cyn – “Lonely Gun” Halsey – “Experiment On Me” Jucee Froot – “Danger” K.Flay – “Bad Memory” Sofi Tukker – “Feeling Good” Lauren Jauregui – “Invisible Chains” Black Canary – “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” Summer Walker – “I’m Gonna Love You Just A Little More Baby” Adona – “Hit Me With Your Best Shot”

