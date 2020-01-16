Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LISTEN: Justin Bieber ‘Yummy’ x Drake ‘Hotline Bling’ Mashup

drake hotline bling

Source: apple music download

This mashup is INCREDIBLE! Producer, Andy Wu is at it again with a mashup that goes together like peanut butter and jelly!  He mixed together Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” and Drake’s “Hotline Bling.”  You HAVE to give it a listen below!  I did not think these two songs would go together so perfectly, but they do!

If you haven’t heard any of Andy Wu’s mashups before, you’re missing out!  He recently mashed up Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me” and Justin’s “Sorry,” and it’s pretty amazing.  Click here to listen.

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, check this out!  He mashed up 158 songs from 2019.

Andy Wu , Drake , hotline bling , justin bieber , mash-up , mashup , Yummy

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close