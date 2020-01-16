Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

John Cena Challenges Justin Bieber To Wrestlemania Match

John Cena

Source: Noam Galai/WireImage / Getty

Someone get Vince McMahon on the phone, ASAP!  We need to see this!  John Cena recently appeared on The Talk, and he was asked if he’d seen the viral meme of Justin Bieber falling off a bike.  A fan photoshopped Biebs to make the fall look like he was jumping off the top ropes onto Cena.  It is HILARIOUS, check it out below.

The ladies of The Talk asked Cena what he would say to the Biebs, and he warned the interview was going to take a bit of a turn.  Cena jokingly cut a promo inviting him to throw down at Wrestlemania.

We’ll see in April if anything comes of this.  Personally, I’d love to see it.

challenges , John cena , justin bieber , match , wrestlemania , wrestling

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close