John Cena Challenges Justin Bieber To Wrestlemania Match

Someone get Vince McMahon on the phone, ASAP! We need to see this! John Cena recently appeared on The Talk, and he was asked if he’d seen the viral meme of Justin Bieber falling off a bike. A fan photoshopped Biebs to make the fall look like he was jumping off the top ropes onto Cena. It is HILARIOUS, check it out below.

The ladies of The Talk asked Cena what he would say to the Biebs, and he warned the interview was going to take a bit of a turn. Cena jokingly cut a promo inviting him to throw down at Wrestlemania.

JOHN CENA CHALLENGING JUSTIN BIEBER TO A FIGHT AT WRESTLE MANIA. NOW I’VE SEEN IT ALL 2020 ALREADY WILD pic.twitter.com/h1ELaiorEH — chloe (@biebersdepths) January 16, 2020

We’ll see in April if anything comes of this. Personally, I’d love to see it.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: