Demi Lovato To Sing National Anthem At Super Bowl LIV

Demi Lovato DJ Khaled Tour

Live Nation

The Superbowl isn’t just another football game.  It’s THE game that brings out all the stars!  The NFL has announced that Demi Lovato will be singing the National Anthem at the 54th Super Bowl.

This isn’t the first time Demi has sang the National Anthem at a major sporting event.  She’s basically a pro at this point.  Do a little research on how long her past renditions have been, and you might be able to win yourself a little money on the over under time bets.

The game is set to take place in Miami February 2, 2020.

