If you’re going to get a neck tat, take notes from Selena Gomez. This is how it’s done! Selena recently dropped her third album, Rare, and she celebrated by getting inked. She got her album title tatted daintily on the right side of her neck. Honestly, it’s pretty cute! Selena posted the proof on Instagram, check it out below.

Selena previously got matching tattoos with “Lose You To Love Me” co-writer, Julia Michaels. See their matching tats here.

