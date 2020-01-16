This ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Failed Their Driver’s Test Twice!

Can you guess which “Stranger Things” actor failed their driver’s test not once, but twice! 17-year-old Finn Wolfhard, aka Mike Wheeler, revealed on Live with Kelly and Ryan that he doesn’t have a driver’s license yet. He’s trying though! He actually failed the written part twice (which yeah, the written part sucks)! He said, “I took my written test and I failed it twice because I’m an actor, I guess, and dumb. And then I just got so mad at myself that I just didn’t do it again,” Finn said. But it’s fine because he also said he has his friends to drive him around, “I don’t pay them but I probably should start paying them,” he joked. “It’s kind of ridiculous.” Yeah, he’s THAT friend lol.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: