Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Bad Guy was Inspired by… Wizards of Waverly Place?

Selena Gomez appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon the other night to promote her new album Rare. During her time on the show she played a fun game of “Can You Feel It” and also learned that Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy, was inspired by the “Wizards of Waverly Place” theme song! Billie Eilish and her producer/brother Finneas (who produces some of Gomez’s latest album, “Rare.”) told Rolling Stone in December that the “Bad Guy” sound was actually influenced by “Wizards of Waverly Place.” Jimmy played the two clips for Selena and she had the best reaction! Watch this clip to hear the comparison:

Bad Guy , Billie Eilish , disney channel , Finneas Eilish , jimmy fallon , Rare album , selena gomez , The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon , wizards of waverly place

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close