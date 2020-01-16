Bad Guy was Inspired by… Wizards of Waverly Place?

Selena Gomez appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon the other night to promote her new album Rare. During her time on the show she played a fun game of “Can You Feel It” and also learned that Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy, was inspired by the “Wizards of Waverly Place” theme song! Billie Eilish and her producer/brother Finneas (who produces some of Gomez’s latest album, “Rare.”) told Rolling Stone in December that the “Bad Guy” sound was actually influenced by “Wizards of Waverly Place.” Jimmy played the two clips for Selena and she had the best reaction! Watch this clip to hear the comparison:

