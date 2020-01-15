Taylor Swift’s Documentary One Netflix Gets Release Date

Back in November Taylor let the world know we’ll get a glimpse into her life through a Documentary on Netflix called “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana”. It’s finally going to be able to be streamed on Jan 31st! It’ll first hit the Sundance Film Festival the week before on the 23rd.

You might remember when the drama was going down between her and Scooter Braun? They were trying to keep the music and performances out of the documentary. We’ll, it looks like it has all her old work has been cleared and good to go!

Related: Taylor Swift vs. Scooter & Scott: What You Need To Know

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: