Joe & McKinzie
HomeJoe & McKinzieThe Tea With McKinzie

Billie Eilish goes Bond

Billie Eilish Wrote and Recorded The New James Bond Theme Song

Billie Eilish has set a record as the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.

Though details about the song have yet to be released, we do know she wrote the song with her older brother Finneas. She says, “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.”

The latest Bond film is titled “No Time to Die” and should be out in April.

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Billie Eilish , Bond , mckinzie

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close