Here’s How to Get Free Chick-fil-A Chicken Nuggets

FREE Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets?! Say less. From now until January 31st you can get a free eight-piece order of nuggets by simply creating or signing into a Chick-fil-A One account on the Chick-fil-A mobile app. If you’re trying to stick to that New Years diet, you can exchange the nuggets for a free Kale Crunch Side which was introduced to the menu earlier this week. I personally did not know Chik-fil-A had a membership program, but I’m glad I do know.

Dip-dip-hooray: Free 8-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets starting today! 🎉🙌 Sign in or create an account on the Chick-fil-A App from 1/13-1/31 and receive an offer for a free 8-count nugget entree. See details in App. — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) January 13, 2020

It’s your typical tiered membership program with the opportunity to earn points with every purchase. You receive points by placing an order through the Chick-fil-A App, or by scanning the QR code at the register or in the drive-thru. BRB omw to the nearest Chick-fil-A.

