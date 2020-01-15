Mallory
Billionaire Taking Applications for Life Partner to Join Him in Space

Forget The Bachelor, I’m signing up for this dating competition! A Japanese billionaire, Yusaku Maezawa is searching for his soulmate to accompany him on trip to the moon. Maezawa will be the first private person to take a ride aboard Elon Musk’s SpaceX, set for 2023, and he doesn’t want to do without a lover by his side! This unique matchmaking competition will be captured in a documentary titled, “Full Moon Lovers.”

“As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: Continuing to love one woman,” Maezawa shared on the documentary’s website. “While it’s something that is taken for granted by everyone, it’s something that I haven’t quite been able to do until now. When I got the offer to go on this program, I was first taken over by emotions of embarrassment and pride, and I thought about refusing the offer. The more I thought about it, however, I started to think a chance like this might not come around again.”

You have until Friday Jan. 17 10:00 am Japan time to submit your application! If you are selected you will be notified by the end of the month. Matchmaking dates will start mid-February to Maezawa can get to know you and if you’re the one. A winner will be announced by the end of February!

Here are the requirements:

  • You can be as young as 20.
  • You must be single.
  • You must be “always positive” with a “bright personality.”
  • Enjoying life “to the fullest” is a must.

Maezawa says you should also “be someone who wishes for world peace” oh and of course has a strong desire to go to space.

