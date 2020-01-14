Dustin
Baby Yoda + Build A Bear = AWESOME!!

Baby Yoda aka The Child From The Madalorian

Source: Disney / Lucasfilm

Yes, it’s true and the line to get into Build-A-Bear will look very different in the coming months. It’ll be full of grown-ups trying their hands on a stuffed Baby Yoda!! That’s right, according to Business Insider, Baby Yoda is coming to Build-a-bear! Apparently, they were trying to make this happen since the first episode of The Mandalorian aired on Disney+. I always wonder if the creaters of things like this know it’s going to be as big as it get’s. Baby Yoda was a crazy social/meme phenomenon in 2019 and still is! No release date as to when Baby Yoda will be at Build-a-bear but it should be in the coming months!

