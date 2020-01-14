Dustin
HomeDustin

Demi Lovato Will Perform At The Grammy’s

Demi lovato

Source: Republic Records

Sooooo, does this mean we have new Demi Lovato music on the way? She announced earlier today on her instagram (below) that she will be performing at the Grammy’s. Right now she doesn’t have any new music out so what will she perform? My educated guess is she drop a new single soon and perform it at the Grammy’s. Or…Maybe she’ll sing her next single at the Grammy’s and that will be when she releases it. I guess we’ll find out. Other announced performers Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton duet and more!

Related: Here Is The Full Nomination List For The 2020 Grammy Awards

Ariana Grande , Billie Eilish , Blake Shelton , demi lovato , Dustin Kross , grammys , gwen stephani , lizzo , performing , radionow 100.9

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close