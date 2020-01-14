Entertainment News
WATCH: Selena Gomez & Jimmy Fallon Play ‘Can You Feel It?’

PUMA x SELENA GOMEZ

Source: Courtesy of PUMA / Courtesy of PUMA

Selena Gomez recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and of course she had to play a game of “Can You Feel It?”  Basically it’s a game where you stick your hand inside a box and see if you can guess what you’re touching….ewwww!  I’m not sure I could handle this game.

Selena was not phased when she stuck her hand in the box and touched a shower drain full of hair.  Honestly I would have puked, but Selena handled it like a CHAMP!  Check out the hilarious video below!

Selena’s third album Rare was released January 10, 2020.

