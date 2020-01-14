Entertainment News
Netflix Renews ‘You’ For 3rd Season

Celebrities Visit Build - January 9, 2020

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

It’s official!  Netflix has announced they have renewed You for a third season.  I am OBSESSED with this show, just like every other person who watches Netflix, so I’m super excited to watch Penn Badgley fall in love and murder some more people.  Yes, if you’re not familiar with the series, first of all go watch it now.  Second, it’s full of love- well not really love, but more like unhealthy obsessions that somehow lead to a body count.  It’s about as uneasy as listening to Murder Monday on Joe and McKinzie.

Still unsure about the series?  Just listen to Penn Badgley, who plays Joe, explain a little about his role.

We know season 3 will be 10 episodes long, and both Joe and Love will be back to reprise their roles.  We’re going to be waiting quite a while for the new season, it’s set to be released sometime in 2021.

