Timbaland Dropped 130 Pounds!!!

Timbaland Reveals How He Dropped 130 Pounds

WOW!!!  What a transformation. You go BOY!!!

Timbaland shared in a recent interview how he lost more than 130 pounds.

So, Just HOW did he do it?!?
The producer started doing two workouts a day…boxing in the morning and cardio and weights at night.

Timbaland had a chef start bringing him healthy meals consisting of chicken, salmon and vegetables. He also banned processed food and drank three and a half liters of water each day.

He said his goal now is to look like an action figure. He is well on his way if that’s the case!

