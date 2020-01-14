Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Rare’ Interview w/ Zane Lowe & Apple Music

Selena Gomez sat down for an interview with Zane Lowe and Apple Music about her new album Rare. Watching the entirety of this 45 minute interview I felt like I was personally catching up with Selena. There’s a lot discussed here but some of the highlighted topics include Selena’s 2 year hiatus from social media, what it’s really like dating in Hollywood, and the raw honesty she uses in her music.

She says that “people will ultimately know where the inspiration [for Rare] came from.” *cough, cough Justin Bieber* When it comes to dating in the spotlight she revels, “It is so cliché, it’s just, everyone dates everyone. It always seems to be within a little bubble… But the problem with that is that you end up, whether you admit it or not, you’re having a relationship for people, and not even for yourself. You just need to decide, within our world, if it’s for you or is it for show.” She also opened up about why and what it was like being away from social media for so long, “you’ve just got to do it. I was driving myself crazy. First off, there was a million things that I didn’t want to see. I would see them over and over and over again. Then I’m comparing…”

Dating , Hollywood , Interview , justin bieber , rare Selena Gomez , selena gomez , Social media , zane lowe apple music

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close