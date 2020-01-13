Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Running For Congress?

Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Cardi for Congress?  Well, it does have a little ring to it.  In a series of tweets, the rapper announced her aspirations of possibly getting political in the future.  Cardi started off her string of tweets stating that she loves government, but also doesn’t agree with it.

The above tweets obviously drew both criticism and praise.  Cardi responded by tweeting that she’d talk about it all another day.

Then Cardi sent off another tweet stating that she wants to go back to school and eventually run for Congress.

The Bardi Gang has already started campaigning for Cardi.  “Washpoppin America” has me soooo dead! Hahaaa!

It’s no secret Cardi has an interest in politics.  She has publicly endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders’ Presidential run. Do you wanna see Cardi in politics or no?  Let us know in the comments.

arizona cardinals , Bardi , Cardi , congress , Government , Political , Politics , run

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close