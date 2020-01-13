Cardi B Running For Congress?

Cardi for Congress? Well, it does have a little ring to it. In a series of tweets, the rapper announced her aspirations of possibly getting political in the future. Cardi started off her string of tweets stating that she loves government, but also doesn’t agree with it.
The above tweets obviously drew both criticism and praise. Cardi responded by tweeting that she’d talk about it all another day.
Then Cardi sent off another tweet stating that she wants to go back to school and eventually run for Congress.
The Bardi Gang has already started campaigning for Cardi. “Washpoppin America” has me soooo dead! Hahaaa!
It’s no secret Cardi has an interest in politics. She has publicly endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders’ Presidential run. Do you wanna see Cardi in politics or no? Let us know in the comments.