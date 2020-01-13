Gwyneth Paltrow’s $75 smells like WHAT?!?

Goop is selling a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina, and it’s already sold out. It will cost you though if you want to get on the waitlist!

The $75 candle named “This Smells Like My Vagina” is for sale on the Oscar-winning actress’ online Goop shop.

Paltrow revealed that the geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar scented candle, originally started as a joke. She and her team made it a real thing and now sales are through the roof! How wild is that!?