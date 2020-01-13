The Tea With McKinzie
HomeThe Tea With McKinzie

Gwyneth Paltrow’s $75 smells like WHAT?!?

Gwyneth Paltrow is selling a Vagina-Scented Candle On Goop… And it has sold OUT.

Goop is selling a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina, and it’s already sold out.  It will cost you though if you want to get on the waitlist!

The $75 candle named “This Smells Like My Vagina” is for sale on the Oscar-winning actress’ online Goop shop.

Paltrow revealed that the geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar scented candle, originally started as a joke. She and her team made it a real thing and now sales are through the roof! How wild is that!?

Do you want one? We won’t judge.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close