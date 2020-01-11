WATCH: Halsey ‘You Should Be Sad’ Music Video

Halsey is back with new music and new album, Maniac, dropping next Friday, Jan. 17th! “You Should Be Sad” is her first single off the album and it’s got some country flare to it! The song was actually recorded in Nashville and the music video doesn’t stray too far from those hoedown vibes.

You may notice Halsey pays homage with direct references to stars like Shania Twain, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, and Carrie Underwood. Halsey shared on Twitter to fans that the concept inspired by “Before He Cheats” from Carrie Underwood. I really do love this video and I’m so excited for what else Halsey has in store for us with the rest of Maniac.

Xtina, Gaga, Carrie, and of course Shania, this was one loaded with nods to badass idols of mine. Had the vision to do a “before he cheats” but instead about after he does haha. — h (@halsey) January 10, 2020

