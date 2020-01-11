Entertainment News
WATCH: Halsey ‘You Should Be Sad’ Music Video

Halsey is back with new music and new album, Maniac, dropping next Friday, Jan. 17th! “You Should Be Sad” is her first single off the album and it’s got some country flare to it! The song was actually recorded in Nashville and the music video doesn’t stray too far from those hoedown vibes.

You may notice Halsey pays homage with direct references to stars like Shania Twain, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, and Carrie Underwood. Halsey shared on Twitter to fans that the concept inspired by “Before He Cheats” from Carrie Underwood. I really do love this video and I’m so excited for what else Halsey has in store for us with the rest of Maniac.

