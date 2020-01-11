Music
New Music This Weekend

Sooo much new music came out this weekend! It’s refreshing to hear new stuff from Halsey and Selena Gomez. We got a couple of banger collabs from Megan Thee Stallion and Normani and Future and Drake. It was a different kind of special hearing unreleased from Mac Miller. Here’s a quick list of brand new songs you should check out this weekend! Let me know what some of your favorites are @malloryonthemic on Twitter! Happy listening :)

  1. Underdog – Alicia Keys
  2. Life is Good – Future ft. Drake
  3. You Should Be Sad – Halsey
  4. Eleven – Khalid
  5. Diamonds – Megan Thee Stallion & Normani
  6. Rare – Selena Gomez (album)
  7. Time Served – Moneybagg Yo
  8. Good News – Mac Miller

