New Music This Weekend

Sooo much new music came out this weekend! It’s refreshing to hear new stuff from Halsey and Selena Gomez. We got a couple of banger collabs from Megan Thee Stallion and Normani and Future and Drake. It was a different kind of special hearing unreleased from Mac Miller. Here’s a quick list of brand new songs you should check out this weekend! Let me know what some of your favorites are @malloryonthemic on Twitter! Happy listening :)

