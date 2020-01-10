Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion & Normani ‘Diamonds’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion & Normani "Diamonds" poster

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

This collab is FIRE!  Megan Thee Stallion and Normani have teamed up for a catchy song called “Diamonds” that will be featured on the upcoming Birds Of Prey movie.  If you’re unfamiliar, Birds Of Prey is the first stand-alone Harley Quinn movie starring Margot Robbie.  “Diamonds” is upbeat, and gives off those total girl boss vibes.  Margo Robbie even appears alongside Meg and Normani in the music video.  Check it out below!

The track list for this movie is insane!  I mean just look at all that girl power!

Birds Of Prey is set to hit theaters on February 7, 2020.

Birds Of Prey , diamonds , Doja Cat , film , halsey , harley quinn , Margot Robbie , Megan Thee Stallion , movie , Music , Normani , Saweetie , Soundtrack , track list , video

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close