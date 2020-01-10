WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion & Normani ‘Diamonds’ Video

This collab is FIRE! Megan Thee Stallion and Normani have teamed up for a catchy song called “Diamonds” that will be featured on the upcoming Birds Of Prey movie. If you’re unfamiliar, Birds Of Prey is the first stand-alone Harley Quinn movie starring Margot Robbie. “Diamonds” is upbeat, and gives off those total girl boss vibes. Margo Robbie even appears alongside Meg and Normani in the music video. Check it out below!

The track list for this movie is insane! I mean just look at all that girl power!

Birds Of Prey is set to hit theaters on February 7, 2020.

