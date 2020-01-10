Mallory
HomeMallory

WATCH: Family of Dinosaurs Reunite at Airport

Yeah you read that right. Two dinosaur boys greeted their dinosaur grandmother at the airport in this hilarious video!

According to sunnyskyz.com the story goes, Owen and Ethan had been surprised before by their grandmother when she walked out of the terminal at on Ontario airport dressed in a T-Rex costume. The two boys wanted to return the prank. This time they would be the ones in dinosaur suits! The moment of surprise and excitement was captured by their mother, Tabitha, when grandma TOO came walking out as a T-Rex! HAHAHA I love this! Hopefully this makes your day like it made mine.

 

Airport reunion , dinosaur , funny , T-Rex

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close