WATCH: Family of Dinosaurs Reunite at Airport

Yeah you read that right. Two dinosaur boys greeted their dinosaur grandmother at the airport in this hilarious video!

Maybe the greatest airport reunion ever pic.twitter.com/0PIfiwNrzm — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) January 8, 2020

According to sunnyskyz.com the story goes, Owen and Ethan had been surprised before by their grandmother when she walked out of the terminal at on Ontario airport dressed in a T-Rex costume. The two boys wanted to return the prank. This time they would be the ones in dinosaur suits! The moment of surprise and excitement was captured by their mother, Tabitha, when grandma TOO came walking out as a T-Rex! HAHAHA I love this! Hopefully this makes your day like it made mine.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: