Leonardo DiCaprio Saves a Man From Drowning

It didn’t just happen in a movie. Leonardo DiCaprio helped rescue a man from drowning while on his Caribbean vacation last month. The man had spent 11 hours treading water before Leo and his boat located him and pulled him in to safety. The captain of the boat heard a man had fallen from a cruise ship and Leo agreed they should attempt to rescue him. Dicaprio and his boat reportedly spent hours in rough waters looking for the man and finally spotted him waving his arms. They were the only vessel searching for the missing man. I don’t know about you but if that was me treading in the ocean for 11 hours, and the first person I saw was Leonardo DiCaprio, I would’ve been certain that I had died and gone to heaven.

