Dustin’s Positive Quote Of The Day

In life, sometimes we need just a little push to help us get through the hour, afternoon or entire day or week. We’re human. Things happen. Unfortunately sometimes those things are negative and we feel like we’re in a rut and can’t get out. Believe me, I’ve been there. Hopefully these little positive quotes will help you. Whenever you’re feeling down or in a rut, check back to this page and read a quote, or two, or three. However many you need. Just taking the time to read a quote, takes your mind off what is bothering you at that time. That’s always positive!

1/9/20

“Just Keep Moving Forward” – Dustin Kross

Whenever you feel stuck, think of what a small step would be. Sometimes it’s the smallest step that can help you out. An object in motions wants to stay in motion. So, as long as you’re moving forward step by step you will accomplish your task or goal! You got this!

